Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evogene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evogene has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 1,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,880. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.28. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 3,062.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Evogene by 164.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Evogene by 20.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evogene by 40.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

