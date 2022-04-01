Analysts Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) will report $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $3.41 billion. Ball posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $15.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $15.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.44 billion to $17.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,808,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,845,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,169,000 after purchasing an additional 160,701 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ball by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ball by 19.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.92. 39,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,842. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

