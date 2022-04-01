StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FAF. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.82. 700,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,092. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First American Financial will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

