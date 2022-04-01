Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 244,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 143,671 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,875 shares during the last quarter.
HYLB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 96,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,993. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $40.36.
