Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 32,605 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 8.7% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $21,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 114,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,352. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21.

