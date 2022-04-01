Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. 1,675,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,466,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

