StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the enterprise software provider's stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.73. 9,433,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,503,713. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Oracle by 18.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

