Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.66. 19,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,323. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $84.08 and a 12-month high of $137.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

