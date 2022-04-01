Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

RDY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,851. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $75.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,617,000 after acquiring an additional 189,155 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 380,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

