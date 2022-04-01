Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,270,434. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $193.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

