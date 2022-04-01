Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19-5.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.57. 533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,383. Five Below has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Five Below by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

