National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.44. National Bankshares shares last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 10,553 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67.
National Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKSH)
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
