National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.44. National Bankshares shares last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 10,553 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,826,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

