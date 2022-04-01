LVZ Inc. Acquires 117 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,003,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $970,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Etsy by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.12. The stock had a trading volume of 99,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,785. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.48.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

