Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.71

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $5.35. Urban One shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 33,149 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $264.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,413,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its position in Urban One by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,680,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 296,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Urban One by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 90,237 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth about $2,960,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Urban One by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

