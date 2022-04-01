Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.71

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $5.35. Urban One shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 33,149 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $264.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.00.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter.
Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)
Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.
