Claris Advisors LLC MO Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,903,000 after purchasing an additional 664,514 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. 139,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,369. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

