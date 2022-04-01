LVZ Inc. Increases Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

LVZ Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,755 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,412,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,443,000 after purchasing an additional 284,925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,269 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,358,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,082,000 after purchasing an additional 129,916 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 978,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

PBCT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 2,535,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,354,734. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

