iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of STIP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. 77,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,367. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average of $105.64.

