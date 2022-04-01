Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.19-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16-3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.72.

Shares of FIVE traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.57. 533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.50. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Five Below by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Five Below by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in Five Below by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

