Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.19-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16-3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.72.
Shares of FIVE traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.57. 533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.50. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Five Below by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Five Below by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in Five Below by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.