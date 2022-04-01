LVZ Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

LVZ Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock remained flat at $$22.07 during midday trading on Friday. 229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,875. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.