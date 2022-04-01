Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Shares Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Timothy Plan International ETF accounts for about 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 76,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 66,438 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000.

NYSEARCA TPIF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,630. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22.

