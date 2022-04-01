C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price Down 5.8%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.40 and last traded at $101.51. Approximately 48,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,430,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.71.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

