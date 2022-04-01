Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.750-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.650-$2.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.50.

OXM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.84. 5,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.52. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

