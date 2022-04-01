Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 6,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,101,000 after purchasing an additional 906,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,548,000 after acquiring an additional 327,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,496,000 after acquiring an additional 406,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,106. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

