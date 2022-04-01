Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on GMTX shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMTX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,795. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

