Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading 8.4% Higher

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.56 and last traded at $39.39. 14,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 760,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 158.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,161,000 after buying an additional 1,568,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $3,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 144,190 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.