AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,700 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 574,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Shares of ASIX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASIX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About AdvanSix (Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.