Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.43

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.43 and last traded at $81.43, with a volume of 504770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.45.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,199 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,465,000 after purchasing an additional 616,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Newmont by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

