Blockstack Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.36 Million (STX)

Blockstack (STX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockstack has traded flat against the dollar. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

