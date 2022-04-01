StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.62. 265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,328. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.96 million, a P/E ratio of 128.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.92 million. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eGain will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in eGain by 5.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in eGain by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About eGain (Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

