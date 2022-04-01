Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

ODC traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.01. 3,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,533. The firm has a market cap of $212.70 million, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $38.05.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

