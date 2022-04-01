Olin (NYSE:OLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.85.

OLN stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.89. 30,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,175. Olin has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Olin will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

