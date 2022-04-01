Analysts Anticipate QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. QIAGEN reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QGEN traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $49.00. 717,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29.

About QIAGEN (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.