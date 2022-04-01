Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 160 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $7.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.69. 6,553,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $441.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $394.27 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

