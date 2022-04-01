WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,113. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.08 and its 200-day moving average is $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $369.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

