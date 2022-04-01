EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,940. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $107.79 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average is $120.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,139,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,879,000 after buying an additional 403,825 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,088,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 127.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 210,421 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,084,000 after buying an additional 193,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

