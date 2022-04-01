Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masonite International from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.00.

NYSE:DOOR traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.12. 6,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International has a one year low of $85.17 and a one year high of $132.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.00.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

