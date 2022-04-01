Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 1,195 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,153 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in eBay were worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,149,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 86,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

EBAY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,667. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.