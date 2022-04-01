Davidson Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,905 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $30,861,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 95,590 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Electronic Arts by 974.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,530 shares of company stock worth $6,603,523. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $124.02. The stock had a trading volume of 47,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,382. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

