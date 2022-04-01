Claris Advisors LLC MO Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,999,000 after purchasing an additional 105,057 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,200,000 after purchasing an additional 547,223 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,243,000 after purchasing an additional 213,341 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,899,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,638. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

