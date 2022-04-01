Claris Advisors LLC MO Purchases Shares of 1,108,284 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,108,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,107,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 34.0% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,143,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,940 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,595,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,239,000 after buying an additional 363,481 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,597,000 after purchasing an additional 318,008 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,459,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,438,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

DFAC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,682. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.