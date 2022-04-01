Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.78

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.78 and last traded at C$16.74, with a volume of 12564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.65.

The company has a market cap of C$190.07 million and a PE ratio of -35.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0946 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is -161.40%.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

