DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.34. DouYu International shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 66,223 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $684.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 4,159,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 1,487,014 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 445,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DouYu International by 2,111.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in DouYu International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 274,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.