Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading Down 4.8%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $92.90 and last traded at $93.11. Approximately 2,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 150,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.78.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average is $102.23.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 307,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,097,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,056,000 after purchasing an additional 212,495 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3,745.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 116,101 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 483.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

