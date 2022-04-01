Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.98. Republic Services posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.89. 32,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,354. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $98.72 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average of $129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

