RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of RDHL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $134.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.77.

RedHill Biopharma ( NASDAQ:RDHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 113.98% and a negative return on equity of 379.42%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

