NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXGN. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $21.20. 6,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,992. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,093.09, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $1,446,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,668,000 after purchasing an additional 486,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,447,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after buying an additional 173,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after buying an additional 780,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

