P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.33 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

PTSI stock traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,036. The firm has a market cap of $336.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 43.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 40.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 88.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (Get Rating)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.