Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Prothena stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,973. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41. Prothena has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 13.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

