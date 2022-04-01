Oddz Trading Up 27.8% Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Oddz has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $634,777.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00047464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.26 or 0.07381074 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,430.25 or 0.99935717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046647 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ODDZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.