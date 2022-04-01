Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Up 15%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) shares were up 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 10,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 792,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $552.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,277,650.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $68,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 569,040 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after purchasing an additional 524,525 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 124,727 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

